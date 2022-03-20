Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Spring Position Preview: Inside Linebackers

BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue this week. Sunday, we cross over to the inside linebackers, where UW has to replace two starters and one key reserve.

UW will run spring ball between March 22 and April 22 this year, according to a recent social media post . This new iteration of Wisconsin football in 2022 will bring the annual additions and attritions the program works through, but the program also revealed several notable changes on the coaching staff.

Less than three months after Wisconsin pulled off a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, the Badgers return to the field in late March to kick up spring practices.

This room will see the most impact from turnover in 2022 with two standout linebackers preparing for to the NFL and its position coach moving over to coach the offensive line.

Jack Sanborn elected not to take his extra year of eligibility and finished his time as a Badger with 230 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Leo Chenal announced he would forego his senior season to declare for the NFL Draft after he registered a team-high 115 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss in 2021. His efforts culminated with the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year and a second-team All-America nod from the Associated Press.

Mike Maskalunas, a key reserve and special teams contributor, also will depart the program after playing for six years in Madison.

In February, UW announced Bob Bostad, who mentored the inside linebackers since 2017, would return to coaching the offensive line as he did between 2008-11. Bill Sheridan, carrying decades of experience as an assistant in college and at the next level, will lead the room starting this spring.

Rising fourth-year juniors Tatum Grass and Maema Njongmeta now become the elder statesmen in "Death Row," the nickname given to this inside linebackers group. They played in 13 and six games, respectively, and contributed a combined 13 tackles in 2021.

Jordan Turner played in only a half-dozen contests last season, but he recorded two fourth-quarter interceptions in mop-up time. The rising third-year sophomore also saw reps during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl where he recorded four tackles, including one for loss.

Walk-on Ross Gengler will also enter his third year in the program, but outside of that, the rest of the room will be entering their second season at UW at the very most.

Jake Chaney burned his redshirt as a true freshman in 2021 -- one of only three first-year players to do so alongside running back Braelon Allen and safety Hunter Wohler. The Southwest Florida native contributed on special teams in nine contests and registered one tackle.

Three other inside linebackers -- Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn and walk-on Garrison Solliday -- also enter their second year at UW. All three will be worth watching during their spring, especially Ratzlaff, a former 2020 Mr. Minnesota in football who played in one game last season.

Class of 2022 signee Aidan Vaughan enrolled early in January.