Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Spring Position Preview: Cornerbacks

BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue this week. Tuesday brings a look at a newly revamped cornerback room that brings in three new transfers.

UW will run spring ball between March 22 and April 22 this year, according to a recent social media post . This new iteration of Wisconsin football in 2022 will bring the annual additions and attritions the program works through, but the program also revealed several notable changes on the coaching staff.

Less than three months after Wisconsin pulled off a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, the Badgers return to the field this week to kick up spring practices.

BadgerBlitz.com noted on Sunday that the inside linebackers may see the most impact from turnover in 2022, but cornerbacks would be "1b"in this regard. Gone are Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, two four-year starters who finished playing 92 games at UW with 70 starts between them (39 and 31, respectively).

Wisconsin announced on Jan. 31 that Dean Engram, entering his fourth year in Madison, would transition to wide receiver. The Washington D.C. native played in all 13 games last year - used extensively in the slot - and recorded 20 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.

Also departing the program during the 2021 season were reserves Deron Harrell and Donte Burton. The former found his new college home at Wyoming.

Wisconsin brought on three new players to the room via the transfer portal, which began with Toledo's Justin Clark. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Clark participated in 45 games as a Rocket, tallying 109 tackles, four interceptions and 16 passes defended. He recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended in 11 contests during the 2021 season.

Then, Wisconsin received another commitment in the defensive backfield with UCLA transfer Jay Shaw in mid-January. Shaw played in 43 career games with 16 starts, according to the Bruins' profile of the California native. He reeled in six interceptions, including a team-high three picks during the 2021 season.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Shaw also recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery each last year. PFF graded the defensive back with an 82.7, the best of all Bruins on that side of the ball.

Six days later, Cedrick Dort Jr. announced his decision to played in 44 career games at Kentucky with 25 starts, according to the program's profile page of the South Florida native.

Clark will suit up for his seventh collegiate season, while Dort and Shaw enter their sixth at this level.

Returning players start with the Alexander Smith, who will be in his fifth year at UW and can play both on the outside and in the slot. He emerged last season, registering 11 tackles in 12 games (two starts in place of Hicks).

Rising fourth-year junior Semar Melvin played in only eight contests in 2021, but the South Florida native and the former four-star prospect holds starting experience from his 2019 campaign against Minnesota and Ohio State.

Max Lofy contributed in eight games in 2021, and the Colorado native recorded three tackles. UW still listed him as a cornerback on the roster, and he appeared to primarily see time in the slot during fall camp.

Walk-on Amaun Williams recorded at least two interceptions during open fall camp practices to reporters last August and saw action in one contest. True freshman Ricardo Hallman played in three game, while fellow first-year corner Al Ashford III missed the 2021 campaign due to an arm injury.

A'Khoury Lyde and Avyonne Jones arrived as mid-year enrollees to Wisconsin, and both were listed as cornerbacks on the spring roster. Jones' versatility stands out to the point of being a player that could be used around the secondary down the road.