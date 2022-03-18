Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Spring Position Preview: Offensive Line

BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews start this week. On Friday, we huddle around the offensive line, where a group will need to replace two key starters under a new but familiar voice.

UW will run spring ball between March 22 and April 22 this year, according to a recent social media post . This new iteration of Wisconsin football in 2022 will bring the annual additions and attritions the program works through, but the program also revealed several notable changes on the coaching staff.

Less than three months after Wisconsin pulled off a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, the Badgers return to the field in late March to kick up spring practices.

Starting left guard Josh Seltzner and right tackle Logan Bruss, who combined to play in 85 career games at Wisconsin, are currently preparing for the NFL Draft. Seltzer claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with a third-team All-America nod by the Associated Press last season, while Bruss received a second-team all-conference selection in 2021.

Three starters appear to be set to return for the 2022 campaign. Tyler Beach will return for his sixth season, as first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Port Washington, Wis., product started all 13 games at left tackle last year, and has played in 47 career contests in cardinal and white. He has experience on the right side of the line as well.

Joe Tippmann and Jack Nelson held down the center and right guard spots, respectively, in 2021. PFF graded Tippmann with an 85.1, the highest among the listed first-team line on Wisconsin's depth chart. Nelson started all 13 games at right guard, and the service gave the second-year Badger a grade of 69.4.

Tanor Bortolini started three games at right tackle in place of an injured Bruss last season. The then-redshirt freshman played a total of 329 snaps on the line, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), grading out at an 87.0, but he can also play on the interior. Bortolini recorded a spot start at left guard against Rutgers in November, later switching to right guard in that non-conference victory, and he took reps at center in 2020 as well.

Cormac Sampson (33 career games) returns and could break through this season. After competing with Seltzner at left guard in fall camp last August, UW listed him as a backup center when Kayden Lyles entered the transfer portal. He started at that latter spot against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl in place of an injured Tippmann.

Michael Furtney was designated as the No. 2 left and right guard on the 2021 depth chart after Lyles departed UW, and he started at left guard against Iowa in late October in place of Seltzner. He has played in 31 career games with two starts.

Outside of Beach and Bortolini, who have that starting experience at tackle, UW holds several talented, less experienced players on the edge. Former four-star prospect Logan Brown will enter his fourth year in the program, and Seltzner told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this year that the Michigan native has "all the talent in the world." Two class of 2021 standouts, five-star recruit Nolan Rucci and four-star prospect Riley Mahlman, just finished their first seasons in Madison.

On the interior, the continued development of Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett, and J.P. Benzschawel will be worth monitoring later this month as well.

Nelson's younger brother, 2022 signee Barrett Nelson, also joined the program as a mid-year enrollee.