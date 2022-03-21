Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Spring Position Preview Outside Linebackers

BadgerBlitz.com is once again expected to watch any open practices available for reporters to attend. Thus, our position previews continue this week. Monday, we head to the outside linebackers, where UW has a standout edge rusher returning and talent behind him.

UW will run spring ball between March 22 and April 22 this year, according to a recent social media post . This new iteration of Wisconsin football in 2022 will bring the annual additions and attritions the program works through, but the program also revealed several notable changes on the coaching staff.

Less than three months after Wisconsin pulled off a 20-13 win over Arizona State in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, the Badgers return to the field in late March to kick up spring practices.

Wisconsin will need to replace one starter from this group in Noah Burks. The Indiana native and sixth-year senior concluded his career with his most productive season, registering 43 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception on way to consensus all-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021. Another senior, Izayah Green-May, decided to pursue his extra year of eligibility at Northern Illinois.

Returning will be rising junior Nick Herbig, who led the team in sacks (nine) and placed third in tackles (64) and tackles for loss (14.5).

C.J. Goetz and Spencer Lytle each were listed in the two-deep last season. The former played in all 13 games as a key reserve in the defense, accumulating 18 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. The latter saw time in only six contests, recording four tackles (one for loss).

Redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson flashed last fall camp early on, but played in only two games in 2021. The Akron, Ohio, native participated in the blowout victory at Rutgers during garbage time, but he saw action early on against Arizona State on Dec. 30. He received 17 reported reps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Aaron Witt did not play last season due to a right leg injury. The 6-foot-6 edge presence received some snaps in 2020, recording three tackles - two for loss - in five contests. He concluded his first year as a Badger with a sack and forced fumble in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Herbig and Witt make up two of the three outside linebacker signees brought into the program from the 2020 class. The third is former four-star prospect Kaden Johnson, who contributed two total tackles in six games in 2021.

T.J. Bollers enrolled last January but participated in only one game last season. Garrett Groshek told BadgerBlitz.com last month that former four-star recruit received some fullback work briefly due to low numbers at the position group. Fellow 2021 signee Ayo Adebogun did not see time on the field.

Marty Strey, a walk-on, played in six games last season but was later lost for the remainder due to a right leg injury.

Riley Nowakowski was listed as an outside linebacker all of 2021, but a position switch may be in store. The walk-on from Milwaukee (WI) Marquette appears to have worked with the fullbacks later in the year, as Groshek noted the rising redshirt sophomore was fullback No. 1 during preparation for the Las Vegas Bowl. That was before John Chenal was cleared to play due to the CDC's updated COVID-19 guidelines.