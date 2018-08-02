Practice Report: Badgers start fall camp
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their first practice of fall camp inside Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday morning, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all the action. Our practice report is included below.
Fall Camp Injury Report
|Limited
|Out
|Out for Season
|
RB Garrett Groshek (Arm)
|
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (Leg)
|
DE Garrett Rand (Leg)
Major Takeaways From Thursday
