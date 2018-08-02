Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 19:39:54 -0500') }} football Edit

What Stood Out: Fall Practice No. 1

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

More Fall Camp Coverage: Practice Report: Day 1 / Local Media Day Notes / 5 Questions To Answer / Depth Chart Projection / Badgers eager to compete for another title / Redshirt Rule Will Help UW

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their first fall practice on Thursday morning inside Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.

What stood out to him during Practice No. 1?

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY

W8ymjllal8t8ebx2j44s
Darren Lee
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}