More Fall Camp Coverage: ($) Practice Report: Day 2 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 1 / Practice Report: Day 1 / Local Media Day Notes/ 5 Questions To Answer / Depth Chart Projection / Badgers eager to compete for another title / Redshirt Rule Will Help UW

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their second practice of the season on Friday morning inside Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.

What stood out to him during Practice No. 2? Find out below.

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY