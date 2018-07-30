MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to start their 2018 fall camp on Thursday afternoon, with their first game of the season set for Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.

But before they welcome the Hilltoppers to Madison the Badgers have a few question marks to sort out - and there are a few other storylines worth monitoring in the run-up to Paul Chryst's fourth season as Wisconsin's head coach. Here's what BadgerBlitz.com senior writer John Veldhuis will be keeping an eye on once fall camp gets underway.