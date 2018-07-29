Ticker
Taking a stab at Wisconsin's depth chart for Western Kentucky

With Wisconsin's season-opener against Western Kentucky just over one month away, BadgerBlitz.com decided to take a guess at the depth chart for Week 1.

Dan Sanger
Projected Fall Depth Chart
Pos. First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

A. Hornibrook (JR | 6-4, 219)

J. Coan (SO | 6-3, 211)


RB

J. Taylor (SO | 5-11, 211)

C. James (SR | 5-10, 222) OR

B. Shaw (JR | 6-1, 216)

FB

A. Ingold (SR | 6-2, 242)

C. Wanner (R-FR | 6-3, 248)


WR

Q. Cephus (JR | 6-1, 207)

K. Pryor (SO | 5-11, 181)

A. Cruickshank (FR | 5-9, 154)

WR

A.J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 203) OR

D. Davis (SO | 6-0, 196)

TE

K. Penniston (JR | 6-4, 243)

Z. Neuville (SR | 6-5, 252)

J. Ferguson (R-FR | 6-5, 239)

LT

C. Van Lanen (SO | 6-5, 311) OR

J. Dietzen (JR | 6-6, 323)


LG

M. Deiter (SR | 6-6, 310)

J. Erdmann (JR | 6-6, 325)


C

T. Biadasz (SO | 6-3, 319)

J. Erdmann (JR | 6-6, 325)


RG

B. Benzschawel (SR | 6-6, 315)

M. Kapoi (SR | 6-3, 308)

RT

D. Edwards (JR | 6-7, 315)

P. Kasl (SO | 6-5, 318)



DE

A. Vopal (R-FR | 6-6, 300)

K. Preston (SO | 6-4, 250)


DE

O. Sagapolu (SR | 6-2, 342)

K. Lyles (R-FR | 6-3, 323)

B. Williams (FR | 6-2, 301)

DE

K. Howe (R-JR | 6-3, 272) OR

D. Pfaff (JR | 6-2, 284)

I. Mullens (FR | 6-4, 283)

OLB

A. Van Ginkel (SR | 6-4, 236)

N. Burks (SO | 6-2, 241) OR

A. Farrar (SR | 6-2, 249)

ILB

R. Connelly (SR | 6-3, 237)

G. Grady (SO | 6-3, 214) OR

M. Maskalunas (SO | 6-3, 229)

ILB

T.J. Edwards (SR | 6-1, 242)

C. Orr (JR | 6-0, 232)

OLB

Z. Baun (JR | 6-3, 230)

T. Johnson (JR | 6-3, 240)

CB

D. Carriere-Williams (SO | 5-10, 198)

F. Hicks (R-FR | 5-10, 184)

SS

D. Dixon (SR | 5-10, 198)

E. Burrell (SO | 6-0, 191)

FS

S. Nelson (R-FR | 6-2, 202)

P. Johnson (SO | 5-11, 193)

CB

C. Williams (SO | 6-0, 185) OR

M. Cone (SO | 5-9, 176)




P

A. Lotti (JR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (JR | 6-0, 172)

FG

R. Gaglianone (SR | 5-11, 238)

Z. Hintze (JR | 6-0, 186)

KO

Z. Hintze (JR | 6-0, 186)

P.J. Rosowski (SR | 6-3, 224)

LS

A. Bay (SO | 6-0, 225)

J. Bernhagen (SO | 6-2, 229)

H

C. Allen (JR | 6-0, 172)

P.J. Rosowski (SR | 6-3, 224)

PR

A. Cruickshank (FR | 5-9, 154)

J. Dunn (SO | 5-7, 172)

KR

A. Cruickshank (FR | 5-9, 154)

A.J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 203)
DE I. Loudermilk is expected to miss the opener | DE G. Rand is expected to miss the entire season.

Offensive Notes

*Quarterback is straight forward with Hornibrook and Coan, followed by Danny Vanden Boom and Chase Wolf.

*It's Taylor's show in the backfield, but how the rest of the pack stacks up behind him has yet to be determined. James and Shaw (coming off an injury) are in the mix, as well as Taiwan Deal, Garrett Groshek, Nakia Watson and possibly even Isaac Guerendo, a high school wide receiver.

*How many receivers crack the rotation in 2018 will be a question this fall. Cruickshank appears to be No. 5, with Cade Green, Emmet Perry and Taj Mustapha also fighting for snaps this fall.

*Wisconsin is thin at tight end, and position coach Mickey Turner would love to be able to add Luke Benzschawel to the trio of Penniston, Neuville and Ferguson.

*Van Lanen vs. Dietzen should be an interesting battle this fall. Wisconsin is set at every other spot with Erdmann likely able to play guard or center, if needed.

Defensive Notes

*Defensive end is wide open heading into camp. Vopal had the best spring from the returning group, but he'll need to continue to develop. Don't be surprised if Lyles plays early and often as the staff waits for Loudermilk to return to full strength, possibly before the Big Ten opener against Iowa.

*Baun, if healthy, should be the starter opposite Van Ginkel at outside backer. Johnson proved to be a reliable player there in 2017 as well. Wisconsin is stacked in the middle with Edwards, Connelly and Orr, but the staff is also very high on Grady and Maskalunas. New assistant coach Bobby April would prefer to have at least four reliable players on the outside, with Burks, Farrar and Christian Bell all working to crack the two-deep.

*Cornerback is another position with holes to fill. The four players listed on the depth chart have an inside track, but keep an eye on the 2018 recruiting class, which includes Donte Burton, Rachad Wildgoose, Travian Blaylock and Alex Smith.

*At safety, Nelson and Dixon should be a good tandem, followed by the Maryland duo of Johnson and Burrell.

Special Teams Notes

*Very few question marks here, as Wisconsin returns its starting punter, kicker and long snapper. The return game is a different story, where coordinator Chris Haering has to find a replacement for Nick Nelson (punt) and Derrick Tindal (kickoff). Look for a number of players to get a look there this fall, but special teams could be a way to get Cruickshank and his play-making ability on the field more often.

Wisconsin's 2018 Football Schedule
Opponent Date Home/Away Preview

Western Kentucky

8/31/2018

Home

PREVIEW

New Mexico

9/8/2018

Home

PREVIEW

BYU

9/15/2018

Home

PREVIEW

Iowa

9/22/2018

Away

PREVIEW

Nebraska

10/6/2018

Home

PREVIEW

Michigan

10/13/2018

Away

PREVIEW

Illinois

10/20/2018

Home

PREVIEW

Northwestern

10/27/2018

Away

PREVIEW

Rutgers

11/3/2018

Home

PREVIEW

Penn State

11/10/2018

Away

PREVIEW

Purdue

11/17/2018

Away

PREVIEW

Minnesota

11/24/2018

Home

PREVIEW
