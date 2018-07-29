With Wisconsin's season-opener against Western Kentucky just over one month away, BadgerBlitz.com decided to take a guess at the depth chart for Week 1.

*Quarterback is straight forward with Hornibrook and Coan, followed by Danny Vanden Boom and Chase Wolf.

*It's Taylor's show in the backfield, but how the rest of the pack stacks up behind him has yet to be determined. James and Shaw (coming off an injury) are in the mix, as well as Taiwan Deal, Garrett Groshek, Nakia Watson and possibly even Isaac Guerendo, a high school wide receiver.



*How many receivers crack the rotation in 2018 will be a question this fall. Cruickshank appears to be No. 5, with Cade Green, Emmet Perry and Taj Mustapha also fighting for snaps this fall.

*Wisconsin is thin at tight end, and position coach Mickey Turner would love to be able to add Luke Benzschawel to the trio of Penniston, Neuville and Ferguson.

*Van Lanen vs. Dietzen should be an interesting battle this fall. Wisconsin is set at every other spot with Erdmann likely able to play guard or center, if needed.