News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 14:29:18 -0500') }} other sports Edit

What did you miss in June? BadgerBlitz.com has you covered

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

June was a huge month for the Wisconsin football and basketball programs on the recruiting front, and BadgerBlitz.com was there for every snap, dribble and official visit.

Just days remain to take advantage of this great deal to get FREE coverage until Sept. 1.

New Users | Returning Users

Xo1dodkviiwllhdimemo

Also be sure to check out our revamped BadgerBlitz.com podcast, now powered by Overtime Media. You can also listen and subscribe (for free!) at the following locations:

Apple podcasts

Google podcasts

Spotify

Here are the articles already published from this month:

Better Know a Badger: Maema Njongmeta

State of the 2020 class: June

Insider notes from Wisconsin's first summer camp

Wisconsin offer should produce a quick commitment for DE Cade McDonald

Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 offensive linemen

2021 OT Riley Mahlman begins busy summer with Wisconsin camp

Ep. 36: Wisconsin summer camp No. 1 recap; recruiting mailbag

Better Know a Badger: Logan Brown

Camp offer leads to quick commitment for Cade McDonald

Coach: Cade McDonald's "upside is huge and there is a lot of ceiling left"

Commitment 101: Cade McDonald

2021 LB Bryan Sanborn will choose his own path

Better Know a Badger: WR Stephan Bracey

Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive linemen

Trey Wedig represents Wisconsin in updated Rivals250 for 2020 class

Both Davis brothers now have an offer from Wisconsin

Ep. 37: Wisconsin official visit season begins; Tanor Bortolini interview

Better Know a Badger: DL Rodas Johnson

Wisconsin to play N.C. State in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

With Top 5 in place, Jordan Turner moves on to visits

Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 linebackers

Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive backs

Official Visit Preview: Big weekend brewing in Madison

Inside the rankings: Wisconsin's 2020 class

Live updates from Wisconsin's advanced camp

Insider Notes from Wisconsin's Advanced Camp

Badgers fishing for a commitment from 2020 DL Nash Hutmacher

Wisconsin aces official visit with WR Daniel Jackson

Insider Report: Camp No. 2 at Wisconsin

WR Daniel Jackson "really considering" Wisconsin after official visit

Camp, offer, commitment for 2021 in-state RB Jackson Acker

Rivals Rankings Week: Revealing 2020's updated Top Ten

Coach: With 2021 ATH Jackson Acker "the possibilities are endless"

Commitment 101: Jackson Acker

Malik Reed notices "family" atmosphere at Wisconsin during official

Wisconsin lands commitment from four-star 2020 OLB Nick Herbig

Ep. 38: Commit Alert; Badgers football, basketball camp reviews

Commitment 101: Nick Herbig

Jonathan Davis makes jump in updated Rivals150 for 2020 class

Tradition sticks out to RB DeaMonte Trayanum's during official visit

2020 LB Jordan Turner: "The whole visit really impressed me"

Inside the rankings: Wisconsin's 2020 class

Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on position rankings

Wisc. 2021 DB Hunter Wohler in the midst of camp tour

2021 PF/C Chris Hodges pulls in Wisconsin offer during camp

Rivals Rankings Week: A new No. 1 for 2021 and more roundtable talk

Georgia TE Hugh Laughlin camps at Wisconsin

The perfect class: Version 5.0

Ep. 39: Wisconsin official visit weekend No. 2 preview

Additions, subtractions to this weekend's official visitor list

Official Visitor Preview: 2020 commits headed to Madison

Arizona DE Anthony Franklin gets first look at Wisconsin

2021 DL Hayden Nelson keeping busy in June with camps, visits

Live updates from Wisconsin's team camp

Wisconsin lands Davis brothers for 2020 class

Former Badgers balance NFL challenges, new priorities of parenthood

Insider Report: Mors shines; Davis brothers make Gard's day

Cole Dakovich "cannot wait to get to Wisconsin" after official visit"

VIDEO: Matthew Mors returns to Madison for Wisconsin's team camp

Dylan Barrett: "I definitely made the right decision, no doubt."

VIDEO: Davis brothers shine at Wisconsin's team camp

2021 QB Deacon Hill enjoys first visit to Wisconsin

Ten to watch from Wisconsin's summer basketball camps

Badgers offer another Hoban standout in 2021 LB Damon Ollison II

Ep. 40: Basketball commit alert; Wisconsin football official visit recap

Official visit reinforces OL Jack Nelson's commitment to Wisconsin

Badgers add under-the-radar linebacker to official visitor list

2021 OL Ben Christman gets his first look at Wisconsin

2020 WR Chimere Dike "locked down with Wisconsin"

Coach: Wisconsin commit Nick Herbig "not satisfied with just being good"

In-state trio from 2021 class receive first star rating

TE Jameson Geers recaps busy summer; heads to Wisconsin on Friday

Final three for 2020 DT Nash Hutmacher

Official Visitor Preview: Last of three big weekends in June for UW

Ep. 41: Wisconsin official visit weekend No. 3 preview

Live Updates: Wisconsin summer camp No. 3

Insider Report: Camp No. 3 at Wisconsin

2022 QB Devin Brown visits, camps at Wisconsin

Wisconsin feels like home to 2020 commit Ben Barten

Report: Ethan Happ to play for Chicago Bulls NBA Summer League team

Wisconsin Camp Rewind: Standouts from each position

2020 LB Preston Zachman feels he's close to an offer after official visit

Top CB target Max Lofy reflects on official visit to Wisconsin

2020 OLB Kaden Johnson has "eye opening" official to Wisconsin

Ep. 42: Wisconsin official visit weekend No. 3, summer camp No. 3 recaps

3-2-1: Reflecting on Wisconsin's camp season

With father looking on, Zion Dayne impresses at Wisconsin's camp

Two early Big Ten offers are in for 2022 OL Carson Hinzman

Three-star LB Jordan Turner is No. 10 for Wisconsin in 2020

Coach: New Wisconsin commit Jordan Turner "the full package"

Ep. 43: EMERGENCY PODCAST (The Jordan Turner commitment episode)

Jameson Geers' first visit to Wisconsin results in an offer after camp

Badgers add another linebacker in three-star Malik Reed

Commitment 101: Middle linebackers Jordan Turner and Malik Reed

Atmosphere plays key role in Jordan Turner's commitment to Wisconsin

UPDATED: Wisconsin locks up its quarterback for the 2021 class

Coach: New Wisconsin LB commit Malik Reed is "relentless on the field"

Wisconsin LB Skyler Meyers in transfer portal

Coach: "Wisconsin is going to love Deacon Hill"

Commitment 101: 2021 QB Deacon Hill

Inside the rankings: Wisconsin's 2020 class

"In-state 2020 LB Ross Gengler "ecstatic" about Wisconsin walk-on offer"

Wisconsin's Elite 8: June Edition for the 2020 class

OL Sean Timmis is first preferred walk-on commit for Badgers in 2020

Iqim461kapjqol0hhrre
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}