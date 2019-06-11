After releasing a top five of Wisconsin, Michigan, Northwestern, Louisville and Purdue earlier this month, Jordan Turner took the first of his five allotted official visits to UW this past weekend.

"I really wanted to see the whole campus and see if I fit there," Turner, who also visited last fall for a game in Madison, told BadgerBlitz.com. "After the visit, I said to myself that I could be here for the next four or five years. So that was a good feeling."