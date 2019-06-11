2020 LB Jordan Turner: "The whole visit really impressed me"
After releasing a top five of Wisconsin, Michigan, Northwestern, Louisville and Purdue earlier this month, Jordan Turner took the first of his five allotted official visits to UW this past weekend.
"I really wanted to see the whole campus and see if I fit there," Turner, who also visited last fall for a game in Madison, told BadgerBlitz.com. "After the visit, I said to myself that I could be here for the next four or five years. So that was a good feeling."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news