Friday night, Daniel Jackson found himself bowling with the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner and other Badgers as part of his official visit to Wisconsin. A "fun" and "competitive" atmosphere ensued, according to the three-star wide receiver from Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Bishop Miege.

"People who all went bowling were Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Taylor showed up, all the recruits were there, all their hosts," Jackson told BadgerBlitz.com on late Sunday afternoon. " ‘EB’ [safety Eric Burrell] showed up, a bunch of upperclassmen showed up, too."

With Badgers separated into four lanes, the 2020 recruit came in second in his respective grouping. Though he may have bowled just a 97, it could have been worse.

"Somebody bowled like a 20, so I wasn’t really that upset," Jackson said.