Malik Reed notices "family" atmosphere at Wisconsin during official visit
Three-star linebacker Malik Reed made the trip north from Chandler, Ariz. for his official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend. A common theme or word used to describe what he saw and experienced the past couple days in Madison?
Family.
"My family and I really liked it. My mom and my dad, they just really liked the coaches. They feel like they were real and they’re like, it’s like a family down there, so they really liked it," Reed told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday morning. "They seemed like it was genuine. I was talking with [head coach Paul] Chryst. He was a great dude, too, and so was [inside linebackers coach Bob] Bostad, and we liked the whole staff."
