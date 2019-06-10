News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 14:00:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Malik Reed notices "family" atmosphere at Wisconsin during official visit

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer

Three-star linebacker Malik Reed made the trip north from Chandler, Ariz. for his official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend. A common theme or word used to describe what he saw and experienced the past couple days in Madison?

Family.

"My family and I really liked it. My mom and my dad, they just really liked the coaches. They feel like they were real and they’re like, it’s like a family down there, so they really liked it," Reed told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday morning. "They seemed like it was genuine. I was talking with [head coach Paul] Chryst. He was a great dude, too, and so was [inside linebackers coach Bob] Bostad, and we liked the whole staff."

Ijbjdyzhc7czr61oe6kx
Malik Reed (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Vfiwjhivnj2l2uzluq3h
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}