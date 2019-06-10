Three-star linebacker Malik Reed made the trip north from Chandler, Ariz. for his official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend. A common theme or word used to describe what he saw and experienced the past couple days in Madison?

Family.

"My family and I really liked it. My mom and my dad, they just really liked the coaches. They feel like they were real and they’re like, it’s like a family down there, so they really liked it," Reed told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday morning. "They seemed like it was genuine. I was talking with [head coach Paul] Chryst. He was a great dude, too, and so was [inside linebackers coach Bob] Bostad, and we liked the whole staff."