The Hudson (WI) High School coaching staff had a feeling Cade McDonald, their star defensive end, would show well at Wisconsin's first summer camp last Saturday.

They just had to make sure the 6-foot-6, 240-pound rising senior had something left in the tank after two lacrosse matches earlier in the week.

"He ran a 5.0 (second) 40-yard dash at camp, but he played two lacrosse games a day before that and we had to urge him to throttle down to be ready for camp," Neil Hatfield, Hudson's defensive coordinator, told BadgerBlitz.com.

"With him going to Madison to camp, we really didn't know what the outcome was going to be. But we had a feeling, internally, that he would show well and we thought they would really see what Cade could do. By what we gathered, he did just that."