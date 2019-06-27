What did you miss in June? BadgerBlitz.com has you covered
June was a huge month for the Wisconsin football and basketball programs on the recruiting front, and BadgerBlitz.com was there for every snap, dribble and official visit.
Here are the articles already published from this month:
Better Know a Badger: Maema Njongmeta
Insider notes from Wisconsin's first summer camp
Wisconsin offer should produce a quick commitment for DE Cade McDonald
Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 offensive linemen
2021 OT Riley Mahlman begins busy summer with Wisconsin camp
Ep. 36: Wisconsin summer camp No. 1 recap; recruiting mailbag
Better Know a Badger: Logan Brown
Camp offer leads to quick commitment for Cade McDonald
Coach: Cade McDonald's "upside is huge and there is a lot of ceiling left"
2021 LB Bryan Sanborn will choose his own path
Better Know a Badger: WR Stephan Bracey
Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive linemen
Trey Wedig represents Wisconsin in updated Rivals250 for 2020 class
Both Davis brothers now have an offer from Wisconsin
Ep. 37: Wisconsin official visit season begins; Tanor Bortolini interview
Better Know a Badger: DL Rodas Johnson
Wisconsin to play N.C. State in 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
With Top 5 in place, Jordan Turner moves on to visits
Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 linebackers
Early positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive backs
Official Visit Preview: Big weekend brewing in Madison
Inside the rankings: Wisconsin's 2020 class
Live updates from Wisconsin's advanced camp
Insider Notes from Wisconsin's Advanced Camp
Badgers fishing for a commitment from 2020 DL Nash Hutmacher
Wisconsin aces official visit with WR Daniel Jackson
Insider Report: Camp No. 2 at Wisconsin
WR Daniel Jackson "really considering" Wisconsin after official visit
Camp, offer, commitment for 2021 in-state RB Jackson Acker
Rivals Rankings Week: Revealing 2020's updated Top Ten
Coach: With 2021 ATH Jackson Acker "the possibilities are endless"
Malik Reed notices "family" atmosphere at Wisconsin during official
Wisconsin lands commitment from four-star 2020 OLB Nick Herbig
Ep. 38: Commit Alert; Badgers football, basketball camp reviews
Jonathan Davis makes jump in updated Rivals150 for 2020 class
Tradition sticks out to RB DeaMonte Trayanum's during official visit
2020 LB Jordan Turner: "The whole visit really impressed me"
Inside the rankings: Wisconsin's 2020 class
Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on position rankings
Wisc. 2021 DB Hunter Wohler in the midst of camp tour
2021 PF/C Chris Hodges pulls in Wisconsin offer during camp
Rivals Rankings Week: A new No. 1 for 2021 and more roundtable talk
Georgia TE Hugh Laughlin camps at Wisconsin
The perfect class: Version 5.0
Ep. 39: Wisconsin official visit weekend No. 2 preview
Additions, subtractions to this weekend's official visitor list
Official Visitor Preview: 2020 commits headed to Madison
Arizona DE Anthony Franklin gets first look at Wisconsin
2021 DL Hayden Nelson keeping busy in June with camps, visits
Live updates from Wisconsin's team camp
Wisconsin lands Davis brothers for 2020 class
Former Badgers balance NFL challenges, new priorities of parenthood
Insider Report: Mors shines; Davis brothers make Gard's day
Cole Dakovich "cannot wait to get to Wisconsin" after official visit"
VIDEO: Matthew Mors returns to Madison for Wisconsin's team camp
Dylan Barrett: "I definitely made the right decision, no doubt."
VIDEO: Davis brothers shine at Wisconsin's team camp
2021 QB Deacon Hill enjoys first visit to Wisconsin
Ten to watch from Wisconsin's summer basketball camps
Badgers offer another Hoban standout in 2021 LB Damon Ollison II
Ep. 40: Basketball commit alert; Wisconsin football official visit recap
Official visit reinforces OL Jack Nelson's commitment to Wisconsin
Badgers add under-the-radar linebacker to official visitor list
2021 OL Ben Christman gets his first look at Wisconsin
2020 WR Chimere Dike "locked down with Wisconsin"
Coach: Wisconsin commit Nick Herbig "not satisfied with just being good"
In-state trio from 2021 class receive first star rating
TE Jameson Geers recaps busy summer; heads to Wisconsin on Friday
Final three for 2020 DT Nash Hutmacher
Official Visitor Preview: Last of three big weekends in June for UW
Ep. 41: Wisconsin official visit weekend No. 3 preview
Live Updates: Wisconsin summer camp No. 3
Insider Report: Camp No. 3 at Wisconsin
2022 QB Devin Brown visits, camps at Wisconsin
Wisconsin feels like home to 2020 commit Ben Barten
Report: Ethan Happ to play for Chicago Bulls NBA Summer League team
Wisconsin Camp Rewind: Standouts from each position
2020 LB Preston Zachman feels he's close to an offer after official visit
Top CB target Max Lofy reflects on official visit to Wisconsin
2020 OLB Kaden Johnson has "eye opening" official to Wisconsin
Ep. 42: Wisconsin official visit weekend No. 3, summer camp No. 3 recaps
3-2-1: Reflecting on Wisconsin's camp season
With father looking on, Zion Dayne impresses at Wisconsin's camp
Two early Big Ten offers are in for 2022 OL Carson Hinzman
Three-star LB Jordan Turner is No. 10 for Wisconsin in 2020
Coach: New Wisconsin commit Jordan Turner "the full package"
Ep. 43: EMERGENCY PODCAST (The Jordan Turner commitment episode)
Jameson Geers' first visit to Wisconsin results in an offer after camp
Badgers add another linebacker in three-star Malik Reed
Commitment 101: Middle linebackers Jordan Turner and Malik Reed
Atmosphere plays key role in Jordan Turner's commitment to Wisconsin
UPDATED: Wisconsin locks up its quarterback for the 2021 class
Coach: New Wisconsin LB commit Malik Reed is "relentless on the field"
Wisconsin LB Skyler Meyers in transfer portal
Coach: "Wisconsin is going to love Deacon Hill"
Commitment 101: 2021 QB Deacon Hill
Inside the rankings: Wisconsin's 2020 class
"In-state 2020 LB Ross Gengler "ecstatic" about Wisconsin walk-on offer"
Wisconsin's Elite 8: June Edition for the 2020 class
OL Sean Timmis is first preferred walk-on commit for Badgers in 2020