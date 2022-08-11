WATCH: Jake Chaney on competition at ILB, growth in his game

Following practice Wednesday morning, BadgerBlitz had the chance to speak with sophomore inside linebacker Jake Chaney. During an open practice on this week, reporters saw Chaney take reps with the first team defense next to Jordan Turner.

Note: Use of strong language throughout interview.

