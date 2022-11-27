The wait for Wisconsin fans is over, as Luke Fickell was officially announced Sunday as the next head coach for the Badgers after a six-year stint with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

There are plenty of positions on the current roster where UW could use a boost, and hitting the 2023 recruiting class will no doubt be a point of emphasis as the Badgers strive to become contenders in the Big Ten sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Wisconsin To Hire Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as Next Head Coach | Five players Luke Fickell should bring over from Cincinnati's commit list | BadgerBlitz TV: Wisconsin Hires Luke Fickell as its Next Head Coach | Who is Luke Fickell, Wisconsin football's newest head coach? | Analyzing Luke Fickell's recruiting footprints while at Cincinnati | Wisconsin Pulls a Stunner, Naming Luke Fickell as Football Coach |

After two decommitments Sunday and more likely to come, UW currently has nine pledges in the senior class and plenty of scholarships to work with.

On the heels of that news, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at some late in-state options for Fickell to consider before Signing Day in December.