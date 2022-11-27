Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
The wait for Wisconsin fans is over, as Luke Fickell was officially announced Sunday as the next head coach for the Badgers after a six-year stint with the Cincinnati Bearcats.
There are plenty of positions on the current roster where UW could use a boost, and hitting the 2023 recruiting class will no doubt be a point of emphasis as the Badgers strive to become contenders in the Big Ten sooner rather than later.
After two decommitments Sunday and more likely to come, UW currently has nine pledges in the senior class and plenty of scholarships to work with.
On the heels of that news, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at some late in-state options for Fickell to consider before Signing Day in December.
LINEBACKER BLAKE FLETCHER
WHY IT MAKE SENSE: Blake Fletcher, a current Air Force commit, should be one of the first calls made from this group. A four-star year starter at Racine Horlick, Fletcher can play either linebacker spot, fullback or tight end at the next level. A 4.0 student and son of a head coach, Fletcher is the type of player Wisconsin built its program with under Barry Alvarez and Bret Bielema. The two-star prospect would be a low-risk addition for Fickell's first class at UW.
EDGE EVAN HERMANN
