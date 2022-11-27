News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-27 13:06:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Five players Luke Fickell should bring over from Cincinnati's commit list

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The wait for Wisconsin fans is over, with Luke Fickell expected to be the next head coach for the Badgers after a six-year stint the Cincinnati Bearcats.

There are plenty of positions on the current roster where UW could use a boost, and hitting the 2023 recruiting class will no doubt be a point of emphasis as the Badgers strive to become contenders in the Big Ten sooner rather than later.

We take a look at some current Cincinnati commits who Fickell should target to join him in Madison.

QUARTERBACK BRADY DROGOSH

STORY: Every recruiting class starts with the quarterback, and Cincinnati currently a commitment from three-star signal caller Brady Drogosh. The standout from Michigan was someone Wisconsin kicked the tires on but never offered during the current cycle.

"When I went on my Cincinnati visit, it was really amazing. I loved seeing the coaches, players and the entire program," Drogosh told Rivals.com. "Being from Michigan, I never thought of Ohio as an eye-opening place. I never really liked Ohio State or anything. I knew after I visited Cincinnati, I wanted to go there. I thought it was a very special place."

Drogosh's original plan was to enroll early at Cincinnati.

WHY IT MAKE SENSE: Wisconsin's current quarterback situation is a mess. Graham Mertz has been underwhelming, Chase Wolf is likely on his way out and freshman Myles Burkett is the only other scholarship QB on the current roster. Fickell could take Drogosh and maybe even current commit Cole LaCrue in this cycle and then attack the portal this winter. Building depth at that position should be a top priority.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER/ATHLETE TREVOR CARTER

Get access to BadgerBlitz.com for roughly 80 percent off!
Get access to BadgerBlitz.com for roughly 80 percent off!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}