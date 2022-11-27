The wait for Wisconsin fans is over, with Luke Fickell expected to be the next head coach for the Badgers after a six-year stint the Cincinnati Bearcats.

There are plenty of positions on the current roster where UW could use a boost, and hitting the 2023 recruiting class will no doubt be a point of emphasis as the Badgers strive to become contenders in the Big Ten sooner rather than later.

We take a look at some current Cincinnati commits who Fickell should target to join him in Madison.