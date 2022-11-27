Five players Luke Fickell should bring over from Cincinnati's commit list
The wait for Wisconsin fans is over, with Luke Fickell expected to be the next head coach for the Badgers after a six-year stint the Cincinnati Bearcats.
There are plenty of positions on the current roster where UW could use a boost, and hitting the 2023 recruiting class will no doubt be a point of emphasis as the Badgers strive to become contenders in the Big Ten sooner rather than later.
We take a look at some current Cincinnati commits who Fickell should target to join him in Madison.
QUARTERBACK BRADY DROGOSH
STORY: Every recruiting class starts with the quarterback, and Cincinnati currently a commitment from three-star signal caller Brady Drogosh. The standout from Michigan was someone Wisconsin kicked the tires on but never offered during the current cycle.
"When I went on my Cincinnati visit, it was really amazing. I loved seeing the coaches, players and the entire program," Drogosh told Rivals.com. "Being from Michigan, I never thought of Ohio as an eye-opening place. I never really liked Ohio State or anything. I knew after I visited Cincinnati, I wanted to go there. I thought it was a very special place."
Drogosh's original plan was to enroll early at Cincinnati.
WHY IT MAKE SENSE: Wisconsin's current quarterback situation is a mess. Graham Mertz has been underwhelming, Chase Wolf is likely on his way out and freshman Myles Burkett is the only other scholarship QB on the current roster. Fickell could take Drogosh and maybe even current commit Cole LaCrue in this cycle and then attack the portal this winter. Building depth at that position should be a top priority.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER/ATHLETE TREVOR CARTER
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
