MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin is set to hire Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as soon as Sunday afternoon. The UW Board of Regents has called a special meeting for 4 p.m. Sunday to consider contracts for a new coach and reports are that Fickell has already informed Cincinnati administrators and his team that he is leaving for the Badgers. The news was first reported by ESPN The move will be a stunning turn for Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh, who in his first major hire since taking over the position from Barry Alvarez looked poised to take the interim tag off Jim Leonhard. After Wisconsin became bowl eligible on November 19 with a win over Nebraska, the UW Athletic Department posted the job with a closure date set for November 26.

Luke Fickell has gone 57-18 in six seasons at Cincinnati, including leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoffs in 2021. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)