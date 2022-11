McNamara and host Matt Perkins discuss the earth-shattering news that Cincinnati's Luke Fickell has been hired to be the next head coach at Wisconsin, and the fallout of leaving Jim Leonhard hanging.

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with an emergency show featuring Publisher Jon McNamara.

