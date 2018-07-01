State of the 2019 class: July
With Wisconsin sitting on 12 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz.
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Moving forward, quarterback recruiting in 2019 revolves solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. Just recently, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment as he prepares for his senior season and early enrollment at UW.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis.
Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback)
Potential walk-on(s): Drew Hennessey (fullback)
What's next?
Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. The three-star prospect was also hot on the recruiting front this winter and spring with scholarships from Notre Dame, LSU and USC; Alabama, Michigan and Florida State were also interested. Davis, though, is also rock solid after an official visit in June.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star athlete Marcus Graham.
Scholarships seniors: None
Potential walk-on(s): Jacob Lippe
What's next?
Nolan Groulx's decommitment has things a bit up in the air at the wide out position, but that doesn't mean the cabinet is completely empty in 2019. Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham will likely wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. And with Wisconsin's depth at the position, the staff could probably get away with just taking him in this cycle. It will be interesting to see if new options pop up this summer and fall, such as Georgia sleeper Jameson Turner.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star tight end Hayden Rucci.
Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville
Potential walk-on(s): William Enneking
What's next?
Wisconsin hit on arguably its top tight end target in the 2019 class in February when Hayden Rucci committed to the Badgers. The No. 1 junior in Pennsylvania, who visited officially in June, chose UW over scholarships from Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Duke, Michigan State and Minnesota, among many others.
Hudson Henry, who included Wisconsin in his top five, is the Badgers' top target moving forward. The belief, though, is that the top TE in the country will stay home to play for Arkansas. If new offers go out, keep an eye on Josiah Miamen, a three-star prospect from Illinois, and possibly Clayton Coll, who camped with Wisconsin twice in June.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four offensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann.
Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter, Brett Connors
Potential walk-on(s): Nick Basten
What's next?
Plugging Logan Brown at one of the tackle spots to go along with a swing player like Joe Tippmann is big for the staff this early in the process. Both are "Tier 1" prospects in the eyes of the coaching staff. Bryce Benhart, who visited officially last month, is UW's top tackle target moving forward; Jake Hornibrook, the young brother of starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook, is in the same position on the interior. Wisconsin, Stanford, Nebraska and Clemson are believed to be the favorites for him with a summer decision on the horizon.
Should new offers need to be extended, in-state prospects Tyler Cooper and Leif Engstrand are options, along with Grant Treiber, Ben Scott, Kyle Jornigan, Michael Lynn, JD Duplain and Jarrod Hufford, among others.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four or five defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and three-star defensive end Gio Paez.
Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu
Potential walk-on(s): Jake Rock
What's next?
With Keeanu Benton and Gio Paez locked in, the staff is working on the three other official visitors they hosted in June: End Etinosa Reuben and tackles Isaiah Gibson and Rodas Johnson. Reuben and Johnson have not talked about a timeline, but Gibson, who has also taken officials to Minnesota and Purdue, plans to announce in mid-September.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three linebackers in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star linebacker Leo Chenal.
Scholarships seniors: Ryan Connelly, TJ Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel, Arrington Farrar
Potential walk-on(s): Reed Ryan, Derik LeCaptain, Jackson Kollath, Jake Raddatz
What's next?
Outside of commit Leo Chenal, Wisconsin is heavily involved with three intriguing linebacker prospects in the 2019 class: Nick Henrich, Lance Dixon and Spencer Lytle, all of whom have already taken official visits to UW. Lytle will decide between Clemson and Wisconsin on Aug. 4; Dixon has visited both UW and Penn State officially, while Henrich has been very conservative in his comments about his recruitment.
____________________________________________________________________________________________
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin may take one safety in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety
Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon, Evan Bondoc
What's next?
Safety is very much up in the air after Bryson Shaw backed away from his commitment to Wisconsin and joined Ohio State's 2019 class. With Shaw out, the Badgers may not take a scholarship safety in this cycle. Ishmael Burdine, a three-star prospect from Louisiana, included UW in his top 10, but there is no guarantee he'll visit before making a final decision.
____________________________________________________________________________________________
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three cornerbacks in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected cornerbacks James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected cornerback. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Unless something changes this fall, that will likely be the final scholarship count at the position come December.
____________________________________________________________________________________________
SPECIALISTS
How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship kicker in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: Rafael Gaglianone, P.J. Rosowski
Potential walk-on(s): Blake Wilcox
What's next?
It wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin use a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class, though no offers went out after two specialists camps in June. The new plan could be to get by with in-state senior Blake Wilcox, who recently picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers.
____________________________________________________________________________________________
PROJECTED CLASS
(1) QB - Graham Mertz
(1) RB - Julius Davis
(2) TE - Hayden Rucci, Josiah Miamen
(1) WR - Marcus Graham
(4) OL - Logan Brown, Joe Tippmann, Bryce Benhart, Michael Lynn
(4) DL - Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez, Isaiah Gibson, Rodas Johnson
(3) LB - Leo Chenal, Spencer Lytle, Clayton Coll
(3) CB - Semar Melvin, Dean Engram, James Williams
(0) S
(0) K
Total: 19
*Italics = Committed*