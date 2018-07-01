With Wisconsin sitting on 12 commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the senior cycle.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Moving forward, quarterback recruiting in 2019 revolves solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. Just recently, though, the Rivals100 prospect completely shut down his recruitment as he prepares for his senior season and early enrollment at UW.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from two-star athlete Marcus Graham. Scholarships seniors: None Potential walk-on(s): Jacob Lippe What's next? Nolan Groulx's decommitment has things a bit up in the air at the wide out position, but that doesn't mean the cabinet is completely empty in 2019. Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham will likely wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. And with Wisconsin's depth at the position, the staff could probably get away with just taking him in this cycle. It will be interesting to see if new options pop up this summer and fall, such as Georgia sleeper Jameson Turner.

TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four or five defensive linemen in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and three-star defensive end Gio Paez. Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu Potential walk-on(s): Jake Rock What's next? With Keeanu Benton and Gio Paez locked in, the staff is working on the three other official visitors they hosted in June: End Etinosa Reuben and tackles Isaiah Gibson and Rodas Johnson. Reuben and Johnson have not talked about a timeline, but Gibson, who has also taken officials to Minnesota and Purdue, plans to announce in mid-September.

LINEBACKERS

SAFETIES

How many will they take? Wisconsin may take one safety in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon, Evan Bondoc What's next? Safety is very much up in the air after Bryson Shaw backed away from his commitment to Wisconsin and joined Ohio State's 2019 class. With Shaw out, the Badgers may not take a scholarship safety in this cycle. Ishmael Burdine, a three-star prospect from Louisiana, included UW in his top 10, but there is no guarantee he'll visit before making a final decision. ____________________________________________________________________________________________

CORNERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from projected cornerbacks James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Wisconsin started the month of June without a commitment from a projected cornerback. But after two big official-visit weekends, the staff finished with three pledges from corners Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams. Unless something changes this fall, that will likely be the final scholarship count at the position come December. ____________________________________________________________________________________________

SPECIALISTS

How many will they take? Wisconsin could take one scholarship kicker in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist in the 2019 class. Scholarships seniors: Rafael Gaglianone, P.J. Rosowski Potential walk-on(s): Blake Wilcox What's next? It wouldn't be shocking to see Wisconsin use a scholarship on a kicker in the 2019 class, though no offers went out after two specialists camps in June. The new plan could be to get by with in-state senior Blake Wilcox, who recently picked up a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers. ____________________________________________________________________________________________

PROJECTED CLASS