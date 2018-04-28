Saturday, three-star Bryson Shaw announced that he would be decommitting from UW and committing to Ohio State.

A talented member of Wisconsin's highly-rated 2019 recruiting class has backed away from his commitment to the Badgers.

Please respect my decision. My recruitment is now closed. Go Buckeyes! pic.twitter.com/QBY5f2p9Jh

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety from Bullis School in Maryland, Shaw chose UW in January over offers from Virginia, Maryland, Wake Forest, Duke, West Virginia, Syracuse, Rutgers, North Carolina and Northwestern, among others. He was recruited by defensive coordinator and position coach Jim Leonhard.

"My dad and I loved Jim Leonhard as a player when he played for the Baltimore Ravens," Shaw told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "The feedback from coach Leonhard has been really great - they really show they that are committed to me and they really want me there.

"Wisconsin is in my top two or three schools out of the offers I have now. I really like coach Leonhard. Coach Leonhard has really been pushing for me to make a visit there and that’s why I am going at end of this month."

The Badgers now have eight commitments in the 2019 class.