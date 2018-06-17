Instead, it was an opportunity to let the standout in-state running back know how important he’ll be as UW works to put the last chunk of its 2019 recruiting class in place.

Having been committed to Wisconsin since last November, Julius Davis ’ official visit to Madison this weekend wasn’t a make-or-break scenario for the Badgers’ coaching staff.

“The coaches are looking at me as a big recruiter for this class and really as one of the leaders of this group,” Davis told BadgerBlitz.com. “I try and help to get as many people as I can to join this class and I know the other commits are doing the same thing.

“The coaches look to me to try and get some guys to join us and it’s an honor for them to put me in that leadership role.”

Davis, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior-to-be from Menomonee Falls High School, was one of eight official visitors for Wisconsin this weekend. He and Leo Chenal were the only committed prospects from a group that also included defensive linemen Rodas Johnson, Etinosa Reuben and Gio Paez; linebackers Nick Henrich and Lance Dioxon; and cornerback Semar Melvin.

“It was really fun to be around them and I know the guys enjoyed it a lot," Davis, a three-star prospect, said. "My main goal was to show them all a good time and make sure they saw everything Wisconsin had to offer. I feel like they did and we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve been talking a lot with Spencer (Lytle), and then just all the guys who were on campus with us this weekend. Gio, Etinosa and Rodas, I talked to those guys a lot this weekend. Everyone that went on this visit are guys we really want to add to this class.”

Davis, who was hosted by redshirt freshman safety Scott Nelson, could be the lone tailback Wisconsin takes in this cycle. The staff was also heavily involved with four-star prospects Patrick Garwo and Zack Charbonnet, among others.

“I talked to coach (John) Settle a little bit,” Davis said. “It feels good to be committed because it shows how much they like me at that position. If they take two, that’s fine because it’s only going to make me a better player with that competition.

“The whole official visit was great. I went to coach (Paul) Chryst’s house to hang out with the players and meet some more of the coaches. Overall it was really fun. We got to go on a boat, try the uniforms on and hang out with our hosts at night. We were able to a lot of things and I really loved my official visit.”

The Badgers currently have 10 commitments in the 2019 class.