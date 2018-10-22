Offer No. 1 is in for 2021 OL Riley Mahlman
Offer No. 1 is in for 2021 offensive tackle Riley Mahlman.
A 6-foot-8, 250-pound sophomore from Lakeville South High School in Minnesota, Mahlman picked up a scholarship from Wisconsin during an unofficial visit Saturday.
