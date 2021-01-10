 A look at Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in Georgia and the Carolinas.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-10 07:49:04 -0600') }} football Edit

State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Georgia/Carolinas

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2022 class.

Today, we continue with Georgia and the Carolinas (North and South), a hotbed for talent in SEC country.

OHIO | ILLINOIS | MICHIGAN | FLORIDA | INDIANA | CALIFORNIA |

Four-star tailback Michael Allen is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2022 class.
Four-star tailback Michael Allen is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

Primary recruiter(s) in the states: John Settle (Carolinas), Bobby April (Georgia)

Number of athletes on the current roster from Georgia and the Carolinas (including the 2021 class): 4

Number of known offers extended in Georgia and the Carolinas in 2022 class: 12

Hotspot: Buford (Georgia), Hough (North Carolina)

Notable past recruits from Georgia and the Carolinas: Roderick Rogers, Kenzel Doe, Caleb Kinlaw, Jeremy Patterson, Krenwick Sanders, Arrington Farrar, Quintez Cephus, Anthony Lotti, Madison Cone, Donte Burton and Devin Chandler, among others.

Top five (realistic) priorities in Georgia and the Carolinas

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}