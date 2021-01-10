State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Georgia/Carolinas
With Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2022 class.
Today, we continue with Georgia and the Carolinas (North and South), a hotbed for talent in SEC country.
Primary recruiter(s) in the states: John Settle (Carolinas), Bobby April (Georgia)
Number of athletes on the current roster from Georgia and the Carolinas (including the 2021 class): 4
Number of known offers extended in Georgia and the Carolinas in 2022 class: 12
Hotspot: Buford (Georgia), Hough (North Carolina)
Notable past recruits from Georgia and the Carolinas: Roderick Rogers, Kenzel Doe, Caleb Kinlaw, Jeremy Patterson, Krenwick Sanders, Arrington Farrar, Quintez Cephus, Anthony Lotti, Madison Cone, Donte Burton and Devin Chandler, among others.
Top five (realistic) priorities in Georgia and the Carolinas
