 Who are Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in Indiana?
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-08 10:00:00 -0600') }} football

State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in Indiana

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2022 class.

Today, we continue with Indiana, where the Badgers have had some recent recruiting success.

Three-star outside linebacker Popeye Williams is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2022 class.
Three-star outside linebacker Popeye Williams is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Bob Bostad

Number of athletes on the current roster from Indiana (including the 2021 class): 3

Number of known offers extended in Indiana (2022 class): 4

Hotspot(s): Carmel, Avon

Notable past recruits from Indiana: Dustin Sherer, Jake Meador, Noah Burks, Isaac Guerendo and Joe Tippmann.

Top five (realistic) targets in Indiana

