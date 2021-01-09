 Who are Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in California?
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top recruiting targets in California

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2022 class.

Today, we continue with California, the state that produced Wisconsin's quarterback in the 2021 class.

OHIO | ILLINOIS | MICHIGAN | FLORIDA | INDIANA

Four-star wide receiver CJ Williams has Wisconsin in his top group.
Four-star wide receiver CJ Williams has Wisconsin in his top group. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Bobby April

Number of athletes on the current roster from California (including the 2021 class): 7

Number of known offers extended in California in 2022 class: 1

Hotspot: St. John Bosco

Notable past recruits from California: Bart Houston, Leon Jacobs, Olive Sagapolu, Kyle Penniston, Alex Smith, Titus Toler, Spencer Lytle and Deacon Hill, among others.

Top five (realistic) targets in California

{{ article.author_name }}