With Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2022 class.

Today, we continue with Florida, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 20-plus years.

Three-star cornerback James Monds III has Wisconsin in his top group.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Jim Leonhard

Number of Florida athletes on the current roster (including the 2021 class): 5

Number of known offers extended in Florida in 2021 class: 2

Hotspot: American Heritage High School (Plantation)

Notable past recruits from Florida: David Gilbert, Sojourn Shelton, Aaron Henry, Dezmen Southward, James White, D'Cota Dixon, Faion Hicks, Rachad Wildgoose, Semar Melvin and Ricardo Hallman, among others.

Top five (realistic) priorities in Florida 

{{ article.author_name }}