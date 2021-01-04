 Will the Wisconsin Badgers continue to have recruiting success in Ohio?
State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top targets in Ohio

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2022 class.

Today, we start with Ohio, a critical state for the Badgers over the last 15-plus years.

Four-star tight end Elijah Brown.
Four-star tight end Elijah Brown.

Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Joe Rudolph

Number of Ohio athletes on the current roster (including the 2021 class): 9

Number of known offers extended in Ohio in 2022 class: 3

Hotspot: Bishop Hoban

Notable past recruits from Ohio: Jason Chapman, Bill Nagy, Pat Muldoon, Jeff Duckworth, Chris Borland, Austin Traylor, Darius Hillary, Jesse Hayes, Rob Wheelwright, Michael Deiter, Danny Davis, Chase Wolf, Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson, Jack Pugh, Markus Allen and Darryl Peterson, among others.

Top five (realistic) priorities in Ohio

