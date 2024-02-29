QUARTERBACK

Advertisement

Landyn Locke went from unranked to the No. 38 pro-style quarterback in the country. "Coach (Phil) Longo watched Landyn and offered him in the spring," Rockwall head coach Trey Brooks told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's had a ton of conversations with him over the phone and being familiar with the family doesn't hurt anything. But it doesn't take very long to see that ability on the field. It's really special when you watch him throw the ball. Having conversations and talking football with him, you can tell Landyn is as sharp as they come. Those things combined probably made him a top target for Coach Longo. "Just talking to him after he visited, just the personal connection he made with Coach Longo and Coach (Luke) Fickell, those were huge. I asked him what the best part of the trip was and he said the time sitting down with those two and talking football with them. Having his brother in the room also didn't hurt, but that was his favorite part. Spending time with the coaches who are going to work with him and the connection he made put Wisconsin on top." As a junior, Locke passed for over 1,700 yards with 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Three-star junior Michael Roeske is the No. 42 tackle in the country. He was able to connect with first-year position coach A.J. Blazek during a junior day earlier this month. “I mean, I’ve only met him a couple times and I already want to go to war with him," Roeske told BadgerBlitz.com. "He’s definitely a high-energy guy and I love it. Him and (Graduate Assistant) Cullen Casey, his assistant, it’s gonna be amazing working with those two.” "Talking to coach Fickell and the rest of the coaching staff. Talking to coach Blazek again. I mean, there’s no better place than Wisconsin, so I was ecstatic to get down and talk to all the guys again.”

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Cooper Catalano is not ranked in the updated inside linebacker rankings. He did, however, move up to No. 5 in the state rankings. The in-state standout visited earlier this month for UW's junior day. “We were able to sit down with coach (Tuf) Borland. We were able to go over some of their basic, everyday things they do in practice, like day one stuff. We kinda went over what they call their ‘football 101.’ After that, we were able to have a little one-on-one conversation with the strength coach, coach Brady Collins, for a little bit. We talked about a lot of things in there, a lot of good stuff,” Catalano told BadgerBlitz.com. “We got to sit and talk to coach (Mike) Tressel for a while, talk some more football. Again, went over what they call ‘football 101.’ How they identify personnel groups, all that stuff.”

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

Brenden Anes, a three-star prospect from Tennessee, is now the No. 41 outside linebacker in the country. Anes committed to the Badgers in late January. "I'm a Midwest kid who grew up in Big Ten country and I always grew up watching Big Ten linebackers," Anes told BadgerBlitz.com. "When I realized that I could play at the next level, I noticed that Wisconsin has been a linebacker factory. They've produced and developed guys like T.J. Watt, Vince Biegel, Nick Herbig, Joe Schobert, Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun. The list goes on and on. "So I've been watching for them for a long time and I knew if I got the opportunity to play there, it was going to be hard to turn away from that. When I visited in October and started to build those relationships, I just knew in my heart it was the place I wanted to call home."

CORNERBACK

Remington Moss, who could play multiple spots in the defensive backfield, moved down to the No. 55 cornerback in the country. “The first time I came, Coach Fick (Luke Fickell) said I can play whatever. Now, he’s asking me. He asked me ‘do you wanna play corner, do you wanna play safety?’” Moss told BadgerBlitz.com. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me. Wherever I need to get on the field at is where I’ll play. If I play nickel, hey, I’m the second best nickel, somebody gets hurt, I'll play nickel.”

SAFETY

Cody Haddad, a newly-minted four-star prospect, is now the No. 24 safety in the country. "If someone is going to give Grant Beerman a run for his money in Ohio right now it’s Haddad. Despite committing to Wisconsin in January he’s been on fire. Coach Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin staff will need to keep recruiting Haddad hard throughout the season because Ohio State, Iowa and Texas A&M are still after him." - Greg Smith, Rivals.com

ATHLETE