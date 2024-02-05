Remington Moss, the second commit in Wisconsin’s promising 2025 class, was mainly recruited by Colin Hitschler. The coach, however, moved on from Madison after one season to join Kalen DeBoer’s revamped staff at Alabama.

Still, the defensive back from Virginia has remained locked in with Wisconsin. Moss got a chance to visit Madison as part of a large junior day event over the weekend, and the staff wasted little time connecting him with Hitschler’s successor, former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

“This was my first time meeting coach Grinch. He seems like a good dude to me. My family likes him. I got to talk to him (both Saturday and Sunday),” Moss told BadgerBlitz.com.