On Nov. 18, Jaimier Scott and his head coach at Mt. Healthy High School, Jordan Stevens, saw Wisconsin's 24-17 overtime win over Nebraska.

That weekend, Camp Randall and the city and Madison provided a glimpse into what the Badgers could offer the 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior from Ohio.

"We've done a few visits up there together, and Jaimier loved the fact that Wisconsin football was the main attraction," Stevens told BadgerBlitz.com. "The town shuts down for games like the Nebraska one we went to. It was just exciting to see the entire city is behind Badger football. It is really nice driving into that and seeing everything that Wisconsin has to offer on those game days.

"They take care of the city and its a family-friendly vibe, not just in the football program but in the city as well. And then, obviously, Jaimier trusts and truly understands what Coach (Luke) Fickell has going on over there."