Wisconsin’s new offensive line coach AJ Blazek has wasted little time since joining the staff in January.

Not only did he start recruiting literally immediately upon arriving in Madison, he's connected with the Badgers' current offensive line commits and it's safe to say he's made quite an impression.

“I mean, I’ve only met him a couple times and I already want to go to war with him," 2025 offensive line commit Michael Roeske told BadgerBlitz.com. "He’s definitely a high-energy guy and I love it. Him and (Graduate Assistant) Cullen Casey, his assistant, it’s gonna be amazing working with those two.”