Last week, the staff landed commitments defensive backs Cody Haddad and Jaimier Scott , both of whom were in Madison on Jan. 13. And on Monday, UW secured a pledge from Brenden Anes , a three-star outside linebacker from Fred J. Page High School in Tennessee.

Despite the weather cutting Wisconsin's junior day guest list in half, it was still a very productive day for the Badgers.

"I'm a Midwest kid who grew up in Big Ten country and I always grew up watching Big Ten linebackers," Anes told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday afternoon. "When I realized that I could play at the next level, I noticed that Wisconsin has been a linebacker factory. They've produced and developed guys like T.J. Watt, Vince Biegel, Nick Herbig, Joe Schobert, Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun. The list goes on and on.

"So I've been watching for them for a long time and I knew if I got the opportunity to play there, it was going to be hard to turn away from that. When I visited in October and started to build those relationships, I just knew in my heart it was the place I wanted to call home."

A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior, Anes is commit No. 7 for the Badgers in the 2025 class. He was recruited by position coach Matt Mitchell. The two spent plenty of time together during the junior day.

"The staff at Wisconsin are great people and they have an awesome fan base," Anes said. "I got to spend the whole junior day with the staff, and that relationship building is so great with them. They really care who you are as a person.

"I got to see the ins and the outs of the defense with Coach Mitchell. We sat in meetings with the defense and got to talk some ball together. I'm a really good fit for that scheme and there are great people there who are going to develop me. I can't wait to be a Badger."

As a junior, Anes racked up 99 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. Those numbers earned him Division 1 Class 5A All-State honors. He chose Wisconsin over offers from Austin Peay, Charlotte, Duke, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis, Tennessee and Wake Forest, among others.

"The staff was super excited and freaking out when I told them the news," Anes said. "They were fired up and everyone is really happy.

"I never wanted to drag out my recruitment. I wanted to be done early so I can focus on my senior season and also recruit some future teammates to come with me to Wisconsin. It's going to be a great class we're bringing in."