Rivals at 20: Reviewing Wisconsin's four-star DBs since 2002

Recruitment: A four-star prospect with offers from Stanford, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Indiana coming out of high school, Quincy Landingham committed to Wisconsin and then-head coach Bret Bielema with high expectations. "Just the atmosphere and how great the city of Madison is and the coaching staff and how they interact with the players," Landingham told BadgerBlitz.com. "And the strength and conditioning program; I really feel like I can turn into a lot better of a player with this program, the strength and conditioning program." Career: Landingham graduated early and was moved from safety to running back during spring camp. He carried the ball five times as a true freshman but elected to transfer following the 2007 season, likely due to the large amount of tailbacks on the roster at that time. Landingham landed at Miami of Ohio but never came close to his four-star rating.

Recruitment: Minnesota native Keelon Brookins decommitted from the Gophers in favor of the Badgers in the fall of 2012. During his high school career, Brookins suffered two significant knee injuries that likely impacted his career in Madison. "The coaches at Wisconsin said that I'm a strong, athletic player who they would like to have in their program," Brookins told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's a nice program with great tradition. They do a great job of preparing student athletes for the next level." Career: Brookins began working at safety when he arrived on campus before then-head coach Gary Andersen moved him to middle linebacker. In 2016, Brookins transitioned back to safety and was announced with the graduating senior class that fall. He played in 29 games and recorded five tackles.

Recruitment: A one-time Stanford commit, Arrington Farrar, who was recruited by former UW assistant coach Thomas Brown, chose the Badgers over Notre Dame, North Carolina and Penn State on Signing Day in 2015. Career: Farrar began at safety but moved to linebacker, playing both inside and outside for the Badgers. After he participated in 39 games over three seasons, Farrar entered the transfer portal in September of 2018.

Recruitment: Wisconsin went into powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida in order to land Semar Melvin, who also had offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, UNC, N.C. State, Oklahoma, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, among others. "I have a strong feeling about Wisconsin," Melvin told BadgerBlitz.com. "I have nothing but great things to say about the school. The atmosphere and the culture around the school was really great. The coaches were telling me how I’m a perfect fit for what they’re trying to accomplish. They’re putting together a puzzle in the 2019 class and they think I’m one of those important pieces." Career: Melvin played in four games as a true freshman in 2019, including starts against Minnesota and Ohio State at the end of the season. Last fall, he participated in three of UW's seven contests. Melvin is expected to compete for a spot in the two-deep at corner in 2021.

Recruitment: The first four-star corner Wisconsin signed since Brookins in 2013, Ricardo Hallman committed to UW in June of 2020 without having visited Madison. The standout from South Florida chose the Badgers over offers from Michigan, Penn State, Louisville, Iowa State and Ole Miss, among others. "Wisconsin was the right place because I wanted to be coached by guys like Coach (Jim) Leonhard and Coach (Paul) Chryst," Hallman told BadgerBlitz.com. "Those two will be able to develop me as a player and I love Coach Leonhard's experience in the NFL. I know that he can help me achieve that dream. "Wisconsin is also a great place and a great college town - one of the best spots in the nation. I really just want to go there to learn and play in that environment. I've wanted to be a Badger for a while, it was really just a matter of time." Career: Hallman is preparing for his first camp at Wisconsin later this month. He was one of two scholarship corners the Badgers signed in the 2021 class, along with Al Ashford III.