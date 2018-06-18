But after an official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, the four-star cornerback didn't want to waste any extra time. Monday afternoon, the Badgers received a pledge from the 6-foot, 165-pound senior-to-be from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida.

Melvin, commit No. 12 for the Badgers in the 2019 class, is the third projected corner in the group, along with James Williams and Dean Engram. He chose Wisconsin over offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, UNC, NC State, Oklahoma, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, among others.



"I have a strong feeling about Wisconsin," Melvin told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday. "I have nothing but great things to say about the school. The atmosphere and the culture around the school was really great.

"The coaches were telling me how I’m a perfect fit for what they’re trying to accomplish. They’re putting together a puzzle in the 2019 class and they think I’m one of those important pieces."

Melvin, who is from the same high school as current UW corner Dontye Carriere-Williams, was hosted this past weekend by fellow Florida native Faion Hicks.

"Being from Florida, we had a really good bond and we connected on that level," Melvin said. "Faion is a really good person and I had a lot of fun with him."