"Wisconsin is also a great place and a great college town - one of the best spots in the nation. I really just want to go there to learn and play in that environment. I've wanted to be a Badger for a while, it was really just a matter of time."

"Wisconsin was the right place because I wanted to be coached by guys like Coach (Jim) Leonhard and Coach (Paul) Chryst," Hallman told BadgerBlitz.com last weekend. "Those two will be able to develop me as a player and I love Coach Leonhard's experience in the NFL. I know that he can help me achieve that dream.

Roughly three weeks later, the four-star cornerback from University School in Florida added his name to the Badgers' 2021 commit list.

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound rising senior, Hallman chose UW over Michigan, Penn State, Louisville, Iowa State and Ole Miss, among others. The 15th known pledge for Wisconsin in the 2021 cycle, Hallman was able to share his commitment experience with a few of his future teammates.

"The coaches were pumped and really excited," Hallman said. "I was actually on a Zoom meeting with some of the other commits like Hunter (Wohler), Deacon (Hill), T.J. (Bollers) and Darryl (Peterson). I told them earlier that I was going to make my commitment and everyone was hyped up - Coach Leonhard, Coach Chryst, Coach (Bobby) April, they all can't wait for me to be a Badger.

"It feels great and it's a big weight lifted off my shoulders. I can go into my senior season with a clear head because I know in my heart where I'm headed for college. It removes any doubt in my mind and it's a huge relief for me to be able to just go out there and play football."

The Badgers have a strong tradition with defensive backs from South Florida, and Hallman, who had 17 tackles and eight interceptions as a junior, is excited to keep that pipeline strong.

"I know Faion (Hicks), I know James WIlliams, Semar (Melvin) and Rachad Wildgoose," Hallman said. "I know all those guys and that makes me excited. Wisconsin is doing it the right way with the South Florida guys, and it's not like Wisconsin is in our backyard, it's way on the other side of the map. So it takes a lot of trust to make that decision. But I'm ready to get up there and learn from those guys and compete with them.

"We're hoping to get up to Wisconsin sometime during the season. So whenever I have a bye week I plan to get up there. That's what the coaches are saying. My goal is to make an impact as soon as I touch down. No matter what they need me to do, I know I can come in and help the team and bring energy. I want to play right away if I'm able to."

The Badgers will likely look to add at least one more corner to the 2021 class, with California's RJ Regan atop the wishlist.

"I'm going to try hard to add to this class," Hallman said. "I want to get guys like Skyler Bell and Nolan Rucci. We're going after them as hard as we can to get them to join us."