Rivals at 20: Looking back at Wisconsin's best recruiting runs

Wisconsin has gone on some impressive recruiting runs during the Rivals.com era, but very few - if any - topped the Badgers' commitment spree this summer. With the addition of safety Austin Brown on July 4, UW picked up 10 commitments during a 16-day span. So, how does it stack up to some other runs since 2002? We took a look back at the top 10 to compare.

WISCONSIN'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

Four-star offensive lineman Joe Brunner. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Recruiting run: 10 commitments in 16 days Percent of the total scholarship class: TBD Recap: With over a year between allowed on-campus visits, the month of June was recruiting on steroids across the country. When the dust settled, Wisconsin secured commitments from 10 of the 19 official visitors it hosted in June. Three from that group - Kenneth Grant, Carson Hinzman and Billy Schrauth - have yet to make their final decisions. It's too early to say for sure, but the run in June and early July will likely make up more than half of the Badgers' 2022 class.

WISCONSIN'S 2018 RECRUITING CLASS

Three-star defensive tackle Bryson Williams. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting run: 9 commitments in 26 days Percent of the total scholarship class: 45% Recap: Paul Chryst and his staff took full advantage of summer camps and official visits in June of 2017. The recruiting run turned out to be a huge chunk of UW's class, and the Badgers only added two scholarship players - Rachad Wildgoose and Donte Burton - from August 2017 to February of 2018.

WISCONSIN'S 2016 RECRUITING CLASS

Four-star offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen. ()

Recruiting run: 8 commitments in 22 days Percent of the total scholarship class: 32% Recap: Tyler Biadasz and Patrick Kasl, both of whom earned offers at camp, kicked off a nice summer run for Wisconsin in the 2016 class. Most of the 25 scholarship athletes in this class, though, were added in the fall of 2015 and the following winter.

WISCONSIN'S 2014 RECRUITING CLASS

Four-star athlete Dareian Watkins.

Recruiting run: 8 commitments 18 days Percent of the total scholarship class: 31% Recap: The Gary Andersen-led 2014 class saw Wisconsin secure eight commitments from eight different states. Because official visits weren't allowed in the summer during this cycle, this run came during game-day trips in the fall. TJ Edwards and Natrell Jamerson proved to be nice under-the-radar finds for Andersen.

WISCONSIN'S 2011 RECRUITING CLASS

Three-star defensive end Jesse Hayes.

Recruiting run: 6 commitments in 26 days Percent of the total scholarship class: 30% Recap: Not a huge number in comparison to other runs on this list, but the Badgers hit on some long-time targets in Ray Ball, A.J. Jordan, James Adeyanju and Jesse Hayes. Kenzel Doe and Tyler Marz were both camp offers for the Badgers.

WISCONSIN'S 2010 RECRUITING CLASS

Three-star defensive end Jake Irwin.

Recruiting run: 9 commitments in 35 days Percent of the total scholarship class: 38% Recap: Bret Bielema and his staff went on a nice summer run in the 2010 class. A good chunk of this group earned offers at camp in the summer of 2009 and committed soon after.

WISCONSIN'S 2009 RECRUITING CLASS

Three-star linebacker Chris Borland.

Recruiting run: 6 commitments in 17 days Percent of the total scholarship class: 29% Recap: Not a large run, but this group had some fire power with Montee Ball, Chris Borland and Travis Frederick, three of the best to play for Wisconsin during the Bielema era. Dave Doeren helped UW land Ball, while Borland and Frederick were camp offers.

WISCONSIN'S 2008 RECRUITING CLASS

Former three-star offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. (Associated Press)

Recruiting run: 9 commitments in 14 days Percent of the total scholarship class: 38% Recap: A lot of players from this run fizzled out during their time at Wisconsin, but this was a busy streak for the Badgers in the middle of the summer. In hindsight, more than half of this group were likely "reaches" for UW in this cycle.

WISCONSIN'S 2006 RECRUITING CLASS

Former two-star quarterback Scott Tolzien. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Recruiting run: 9 commitments in 15 days Percent of the total scholarship class: 39% Recap: As Bielema transitioned into his role as head coach, he added Josh Nettles, Niles Brinkley, Diondrae Jenkins, Scott Tolzien, Ricky Garner and Brad Thorson right before Signing Day in 2006. Prior to that, the Badgers went outside the state to secure commitments from three players on the defensive side of the ball. Of the nine, only Jay Valai carried higher than a two-star ranking. All nine grades, outside of Scott Tolzien, proved to be correct.

WISCONSIN'S 2005 RECRUITING CLASS

Former four-star tight end Travis Beckum. (Associated Press)