 BadgerBlitz - Rivals at 20: Looking back at Wisconsin's best recruiting runs
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-09 11:00:36 -0500') }} football

Rivals at 20: Looking back at Wisconsin's best recruiting runs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin has gone on some impressive recruiting runs during the Rivals.com era, but very few - if any - topped the Badgers' commitment spree this summer.

With the addition of safety Austin Brown on July 4, UW picked up 10 commitments during a 16-day span.

So, how does it stack up to some other runs since 2002? We took a look back at the top 10 to compare.

WISCONSIN'S 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

Four-star offensive lineman Joe Brunner.
Four-star offensive lineman Joe Brunner. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's Class of 2022
Player Location  Stars Commit Date

Barrett Nelson

Fall River, WI

6/19/21

Cade Yacamelli

Trafford, PA

6/21/21

JT Seagreaves

Monroe, WI

6/21/21

A'Khoury Lyde

Wayne, NJ

6/21/21

Tommy McIntosh

DeWitt, MI

6/23/21

Curtis Neal

Cornelius, NC

6/25/21

Avyonne Jones

Southlake, TX

6/28/21

Joe Brunner

Whitefish Bay, WI

6/29/21

Vinny Anthony

Louisville, KY

6/30/21

Austin Brown

Johnston City, IL

7/4/21

Recruiting run: 10 commitments in 16 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: TBD

Recap: With over a year between allowed on-campus visits, the month of June was recruiting on steroids across the country. When the dust settled, Wisconsin secured commitments from 10 of the 19 official visitors it hosted in June. Three from that group - Kenneth Grant, Carson Hinzman and Billy Schrauth - have yet to make their final decisions. It's too early to say for sure, but the run in June and early July will likely make up more than half of the Badgers' 2022 class.

WISCONSIN'S 2018 RECRUITING CLASS

Three-star defensive tackle Bryson Williams.
Three-star defensive tackle Bryson Williams. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Wisconsin's Class of 2018
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Nakia Watson

Austin, TX

6/10/17

Jaylan Franklin

Gibraltar, MI

6/12/17

Alex Smith

Culver City, CA

6/13/17

Taj Mustapha

West Bloomfield, MI

6/22/17

A.J. Abbott

West Bloomfield, MI

6/23/17

Aron Cruickshank

Brooklyn, NY

6/27/17

Bryson Williams

Lincoln, NE

7/5/17

Isaac Guerendo

Avon, IN

7/6/17

Travian Blaylock

Humble, TX

7/6/17

Recruiting run: 9 commitments in 26 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 45%

Recap: Paul Chryst and his staff took full advantage of summer camps and official visits in June of 2017. The recruiting run turned out to be a huge chunk of UW's class, and the Badgers only added two scholarship players - Rachad Wildgoose and Donte Burton - from August 2017 to February of 2018.

WISCONSIN'S 2016 RECRUITING CLASS

Four-star offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen.
Four-star offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen. ()
Wisconsin's Class of 2016
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Tyler Biadasz

Amherst, WI

6/9/15

Noah Burks

Carmel, IN

6/13/15

Dallas Jeanty

Fort Lauderdale, FL

6/14/15

Patrick Kasl

Forest Lake, MN

6/16/15

Griffin Grady

Dublin, OH

6/18/15

Cole Van Lanen

Green Bay, WI

6/20/15

Jake Hescock

Salisbury, CT

6/27/15

Anthony Lotti

Oakwood, GA

7/1/15

Recruiting run: 8 commitments in 22 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 32%

Recap: Tyler Biadasz and Patrick Kasl, both of whom earned offers at camp, kicked off a nice summer run for Wisconsin in the 2016 class. Most of the 25 scholarship athletes in this class, though, were added in the fall of 2015 and the following winter.

WISCONSIN'S 2014 RECRUITING CLASS

Four-star athlete Dareian Watkins.
Four-star athlete Dareian Watkins.
Wisconsin's Class of 2014
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Caleb Kinlaw

Goose Creek, SC

11/15/13

Rafael Gaglianone

Chattanooga, TN

11/18/13

Natrell Jamerson

Ocala, FL

11/21/13

Jacob Maxwell

Greendale, WI

11/28/13

Dareian Watkins

Galion, OH

11/30/13

Micah Kapoi

Kapolei, HI

12/2/13

Serge Trezy

Thatcher, AZ

12/3/13

TJ Edwards

Lake Villa, IL

12/3/13

Recruiting run: 8 commitments 18 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 31%

Recap: The Gary Andersen-led 2014 class saw Wisconsin secure eight commitments from eight different states. Because official visits weren't allowed in the summer during this cycle, this run came during game-day trips in the fall. TJ Edwards and Natrell Jamerson proved to be nice under-the-radar finds for Andersen.

WISCONSIN'S 2011 RECRUITING CLASS

Three-star defensive end Jesse Hayes.
Three-star defensive end Jesse Hayes.
Wisconsin's Class of 2011
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Kenzel Doe

Oak Ridge, NC

10/6/10

Tyler Marz

Springfield, MN

10/10/10

Ray Ball

Westerville, OH

10/19/10

A.J. Jordan

Trotwood, OH

10/21/10

James Adeyanju

Chicago, IL

10/30/10

Jesse Hayes

Cincinnati, OH

11/1/10

Recruiting run: 6 commitments in 26 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 30%

Recap: Not a huge number in comparison to other runs on this list, but the Badgers hit on some long-time targets in Ray Ball, A.J. Jordan, James Adeyanju and Jesse Hayes. Kenzel Doe and Tyler Marz were both camp offers for the Badgers.

WISCONSIN'S 2010 RECRUITING CLASS

Three-star defensive end Jake Irwin.
Three-star defensive end Jake Irwin.
Wisconsin's Class of 2010
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Frank Tamakloe

Olney, MD

6/23/09

Jake Irwin

Waunakee, WI

6/23/09

Dallas Lewallen

Berlin, WI

6/24/09

Cameron Ontko

Cuyahoga Falls, OH

7/11/09

Joseph Brennan

Cherry Hill, NJ

7/14/09

Warren Herring

Belleville, IL

7/21/09

Jeff Lewis

Brookfield, WI

7/27/09

Michael Trotter

Milwaukee, WI

7/27/09

Cody Byers

Centerville, OH

7/28/09

Recruiting run: 9 commitments in 35 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 38%

Recap: Bret Bielema and his staff went on a nice summer run in the 2010 class. A good chunk of this group earned offers at camp in the summer of 2009 and committed soon after.

WISCONSIN'S 2009 RECRUITING CLASS

Three-star linebacker Chris Borland.
Three-star linebacker Chris Borland.
Wisconsin's Class of 2009
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Zac Matthias

Hemlock, MI

6/11/08

Montee Ball

Wentzville, MO

6/23/08

Chris Borland

Kettering, OH

6/25/08

Travis Frederick

Walworth, WI

6/27/08

Brian Wozniak

Loveland, OH

6/27/08

Casey Dehn

Owatonna, MN

6/28/08

Recruiting run: 6 commitments in 17 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 29%

Recap: Not a large run, but this group had some fire power with Montee Ball, Chris Borland and Travis Frederick, three of the best to play for Wisconsin during the Bielema era. Dave Doeren helped UW land Ball, while Borland and Frederick were camp offers.

WISCONSIN'S 2008 RECRUITING CLASS

Former three-star offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler.
Former three-star offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler. (Associated Press)
Wisconsin's Class of 2008
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Curt Phillips

Kingsport, TN

6/15/07

Jake Current

Troy, OH

6/18/07

Michael Taylor

Ashwaubenon, WI

6/22/07

Erik Smith

Bolingbrook, IL

6/24/07

Leonard Hubbard

Springfield, IL

6/24/07

Joe Schafer

St. Paul, MN

6/24/07

Zach Davison

Waukee, IA

6/26/07

Kevin Zeitler

Milwaukee, WI

6/28/07

Jake Byrne

Rogers, AR

6/29/07

Recruiting run: 9 commitments in 14 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 38%

Recap: A lot of players from this run fizzled out during their time at Wisconsin, but this was a busy streak for the Badgers in the middle of the summer. In hindsight, more than half of this group were likely "reaches" for UW in this cycle.

WISCONSIN'S 2006 RECRUITING CLASS

Former two-star quarterback Scott Tolzien.
Former two-star quarterback Scott Tolzien. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Wisconsin's Class of 2006
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Jay Valai

Colleyville, TX

1/16/06

Maurice Moore

Fort Worth, TX

1/16/06

Culmer St. Jean

Naples, FL

1/19/06

Josh Nettles

St. Louis, MO

1/30/06

Niles Brinkley

Walton, FL

1/30/06

Diondrae Jenkins

Racine, WI

1/30/06

Scott Tolzien

Palatine, IL

1/30/06

Ricky Garner

Pasadena, CA

1/30/06

Brad Thorson

Mequon, WI

1/31/06

Recruiting run: 9 commitments in 15 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 39%

Recap: As Bielema transitioned into his role as head coach, he added Josh Nettles, Niles Brinkley, Diondrae Jenkins, Scott Tolzien, Ricky Garner and Brad Thorson right before Signing Day in 2006. Prior to that, the Badgers went outside the state to secure commitments from three players on the defensive side of the ball. Of the nine, only Jay Valai carried higher than a two-star ranking. All nine grades, outside of Scott Tolzien, proved to be correct.

WISCONSIN'S 2005 RECRUITING CLASS

Former four-star tight end Travis Beckum.
Former four-star tight end Travis Beckum. (Associated Press)
Wisconsin's Class of 2005
Player Location  Stars Commitment Date

Jeff Stehle

Central Square, NY

12/6/04

Travis Beckum

Oak Creek, WI

12/6/04

Jae McFadden

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

12/13/04

Jarmal Ruffin

Scotland, PA

12/13/04

Jerry Butler

Philadelphia, PA

12/14/04

Terrance Jamison

Harvey, IL

12/14/04

Shane Carter

Troy, OH

12/15/04

Matt Shaughnessy

Norwich, CT

12/17/04

P.J. Hill

Brooklyn, NY

12/20/04

Prince Moody

Columbus, OH

12/21/04

Elijah Hodge

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12/24/04

Recruiting run: 11 commitments in 18 days

Percent of the total scholarship class: 50 percent

Recap: This was a huge push late in the recruiting process for the Badgers, who locked up 50 percent of their 2005 class in the month of December.

