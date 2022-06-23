Re-ranking UW's official visitors from least to most likely to commit
June has been a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with at least 17 uncommitted official visitors having been on campus.
With three weekends in the books, BadgerBllitz.com takes a final look at who is least and most likely to commit, and ranks the remaining prospects.
No. 10: Defensive tackle Ashton Sanders
Top 2: California, Wisconsin
Official visit: Wisconsin (June 3), California (June 10)
Previous rank: 14
The Word: Can Wisconsin get Ashton Sanders, a three-star prospect from Los Angeles, away from the West Coast? A trip to Madison was a "huge eye-opener" for the three-star defensive tackle earlier this month. But California got the final crack and the Bears seem to have all the momentum heading into his announcement on Friday.
Prediction: California
No. 9 Tight end Zach Ortwerth
Top 4: Iowa, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin
Official visits: Wisconsin (June 3), Minnesota (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 16), Iowa (June 24)
Previous rank: 13
The Word: Zach Ortwerth, Wisconsin's top tight end target in the 2023 class, visited officially during the first weekend in June. Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Iowa round of the three-star prospect's top group, with the Hawkeyes considered the frontrunner. Ortwerth is from the same high school as 2022 UW signee Chris Brooks Jr.
Prediction: Iowa
No. 8: Defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner
