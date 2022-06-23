 Ranking Wiscosin's official visitors from least to most likely to commit
Re-ranking UW's official visitors from least to most likely to commit

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

June has been a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with at least 17 uncommitted official visitors having been on campus.

With three weekends in the books, BadgerBllitz.com takes a final look at who is least and most likely to commit, and ranks the remaining prospects.

No. 10: Defensive tackle Ashton Sanders

Top 2: California, Wisconsin

Official visit: Wisconsin (June 3), California (June 10)

Previous rank: 14

The Word: Can Wisconsin get Ashton Sanders, a three-star prospect from Los Angeles, away from the West Coast? A trip to Madison was a "huge eye-opener" for the three-star defensive tackle earlier this month. But California got the final crack and the Bears seem to have all the momentum heading into his announcement on Friday.

Prediction: California

No. 9 Tight end Zach Ortwerth

Top 4: Iowa, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin

Official visits: Wisconsin (June 3), Minnesota (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 16), Iowa (June 24)

Previous rank: 13

The Word: Zach Ortwerth, Wisconsin's top tight end target in the 2023 class, visited officially during the first weekend in June. Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Iowa round of the three-star prospect's top group, with the Hawkeyes considered the frontrunner. Ortwerth is from the same high school as 2022 UW signee Chris Brooks Jr.

Prediction: Iowa

No. 8: Defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner 

