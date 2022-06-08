Badgers see a three-down TE in rising senior Zach Ortwerth
Zach Ortwerth, arguably the Badgers' top tight end target in the 2023 class, took the first of four expected official visits to Wisconsin this past weekend.
A 6-foot-5, 220-pound rising senior from St. Louis, Ortwerth arrived in Madison on Thursday evening and departed Sunday morning.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news