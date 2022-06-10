Re-ranking UW's official visitors from most to least likely to commit
June will be a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with at least 17 uncommitted official visitors scheduled to be on campus.
With one weekend in the books, BadgerBllitz.com takes a look at who is most and least likely to commit, and ranks all 17.
No. 18: Offensive lineman Ian Reed
Committed to: Clemson
Official visit: Clemson (June 3)
Previous rank: 15
The Word: Ian Reed was scheduled to take officials to Wisconsin (June 10), Oklahoma State (June 14) and Texas (June 24) this month. But the four-star tackle committed to Clemson after he visited officially last weekend.
No. 17: Cornerback Quentin Ajiero
Top 4: Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin
Official visit: Georgia Tech (June 3), Wisconsin (June 10), Duke (June 17)
Previous rank: 11
The Word: Wisconsin is working to get three-star cornerback Quentin Ajiero out of Georgia and away from the Yellow Jackets. All FutureCasts, however, favor Georgia Tech after Ajiero's official visit last weekend. The Badgers would have to blow the three-star prospect out of the water for the momentum to change moving forward.
No. 16 Tight end Zach Ortwerth
Offers: Iowa, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others
Official visit: Wisconsin (June 3), Minnesota (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 16), Iowa (June 24)
Previous rank: 13
The Word: Zach Ortwerth, arguably Wisconsin's top tight end target in the 2023 class, visited officially last weekend. Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Iowa round of the three-star prospect's top group. Ortwerth is from the same high school as 2022 UW signee Chris Brooks Jr.
No. 15: Cornerback Braeden Marshall
Top 10: Arkansas, Clemson, Miami (FL), Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, UCF, Wisconsin
Official visits: UCF (June 3), Wisconsin (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 17), North Carolina (June 24)
Previous rank: N/A
The Word: Four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall is currently working with a top 10, but Wisconsin is one of four schools on his official visit schedule this month. His recruitment appears to be wide open at this point.
No. 14: Offensive tackle Chris Terek
