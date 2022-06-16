Re-ranking UW's official visitors from least to most likely to commit
June will be a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with at least 17 uncommitted official visitors scheduled to be on campus.
With two weekends in the books, BadgerBllitz.com takes a look at who is least and most likely to commit, and ranks all 17.
No. 14: Defensive tackle Ashton Sanders
Top 2: California, Wisconsin
Official visit: Wisconsin (June 3), California (June 10)
Previous rank: 7
The Word: Can Wisconsin get Ashton Sanders, a three-star tackle from Los Angeles, away from the West Coast? A trip to Madison was a "huge eye-opener" for the three-star defensive tackle earlier this month. But California got the final crack this past weekend and the Bears seem to have all the momentum heading into his announcement on Father's Day.
Prediction: California
No. 13 Tight end Zach Ortwerth
Top 4: Iowa, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin
Official visits: Wisconsin (June 3), Minnesota (June 10), Pittsburgh (June 16), Iowa (June 24)
Previous rank: 16
The Word: Zach Ortwerth, Wisconsin's top tight end target in the 2023 class, visited officially during the first weekend in June. Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Iowa round of the three-star prospect's top group, with the Hawkeyes considered the frontrunner. Ortwerth is from the same high school as 2022 UW signee Chris Brooks Jr.
Prediction: Iowa
No. 12: Defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner
