Ranking Wisconsin's official visitors from most to least likely to commit
June will be a crucial month for Wisconsin on the recruiting front, with at least 16 uncommitted official visitors scheduled to be on campus.
Prior to their visits, BadgerBllitz.com takes a look at who is most and least likely to commit, and ranks all 16.
No. 16: Offensive tackle Chris Terek
Offers: Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others
Official visits: Wisconsin (June 3), Michigan (June 10), Illinois (June 17), Iowa (June 24)
The Word: Chris Terek has seen his recruitment explode this spring with offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, among others. He is expected to visit those three schools, along with Illinois, in June. Terek, who is coached at the high school level by former UW tight end John Sigmund, is keeping his final official visit open. The Wolverines and Hawkeyes may hold a slight advantage heading into the summer.
No. 15: Offensive lineman Ian Reed
Top 10: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin
Official visit: Clemson (June 3), Wisconsin (June 10), Oklahoma State (June 14), Texas (June 24)
The Word: Ian Reed recently released a top 10, but four schools - Wisconsin, Clemson, Texas and Oklahoma State - are expected get the three-star tackle on campus for official visits. The in-state Longhorns are believed to be the front runner heading into these trips.
No. 14: Defensive tackle My'Keil Gardner
