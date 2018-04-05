More Spring Camp Coverage: ($) Lyles honing his craft / ($) Practice Report: Day 7 / The Big 3: Badgers set to resume spring camp / Van Lanen getting plenty of reps / Spring Camp Mailbag / Young cornerbacks ready to step up/ PODCAST - Early Spring Camp Thoughts / ($) What Stood Out: Day 6

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held another spring practice on Thursday morning inside the McClain Center, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all of the action. Our practice report is included below.

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY