Badgers Face Final Regular Season Test In “Strength in Numbers” Spartans

MADISON, Wis. — It’s officially March. The worst of the winter is over and spring is in sight. For college basketball fans, this very will might be the best time of the entire year. But for most players and even coaches, this is the dark point of the season. They’ve endured five months of constant games, practice and travel, stuck with the same 20 guys almost every single day for even longer. This is when teams begin to physically wilt, emotionally collapse, or fall off the rails for whatever miscellaneous reason. Look at Purdue, who just endured a four-game losing streak. Within the Big Ten, there’s one team at the top of the standings, somehow peaking during the toughest portion of its schedule. The Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) fought off the threat of a late-season decline and have risen to the top of the Big Ten standings on the backs of their deep, 10-man lineups. They’ll attempt to increase their control over the conference when the Wisconsin Badgers (22-6, 12-5) travel to East Lansing on Sunday.

Tom Izzo’s Spartans are led by no single player, duo or even trio. The “strength in numbers” cliche is liberally used by coaches in all sports, but it’s actually quite applicable to this group. “We did say that our strength in numbers has to be the reason,” Izzo said after their Wednesday win over No. 16 Maryland. “Because five against five, they win. And I guess five against ten, we won. But it’s been the battle cry to be different and have strength in numbers all year, and tonight was a night when it really benefited us.” Ten players average at least 14.6 minutes per game for the Spartans. Five players average 20 but only one plays more than 25 per game. Their team leader in minutes, senior guard Jaden Akins, ranks No. 56 in the Big Ten in minutes per game with 26.3. Izzo has tweaked the starting lineup throughout the season, but it doesn’t seem to correlate much with playing time. Freshman guard Jase Richardson is second on the team in minutes per game with 23.8, but has only been a starter for the past six games. Center Szymon Zapala is one of two Spartan players, along with Akins, to start every single game this season. Yet his 15.2 minutes per game rank ninth on the team, even slightly behind a different center in Carson Cooper. Guard Trey Holloman spent the majority of the season as a starter before moving to the bench. Yet Izzo trusted him with the ball in the biggest moment of the game against Maryland.

Whether this was on purpose or by necessity, their bench reliance has worked. They’re fifth in the country in bench points per game, averaging 35.2, miles ahead of the next highest Big Ten team (Illinois, 26.6). More importantly, this strategy has continued to work against the real conference heavy-hitters. The Spartans are riding a four-game winning streak during their toughest stretch of the season, having just beaten No. 13 Purdue, No. 12 Michigan and No. 16 Maryland, as they prepare for No. 11 Wisconsin. Their opponents’ top-heavy rotations have tired out in the second halves of these games, allowing the Spartans’ fresher bodies to simply outlast them.

Spartans Survive Opponent No. 13 Purdue No. 12 Michigan No. 16 Maryland H1 Differential +2 -4 -2 H2 Differential +7 +17 +5