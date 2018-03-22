More Spring Camp Coverage: ($) Practice Report: Spring Practice No. 6 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 5 / ($) Practice Report: Day 5 / April excited to work with OLBs

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their sixth spring practice on Thursday morning with a two-hour practice session in full pads inside the McClain Center, and BadgerBlitz.com's John Veldhuis was there taking notes.

What stood out to him during Practice No. 6?

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY