More Spring Camp Coverage: Van Lanen getting plenty of reps / Spring Camp Mailbag / Young cornerbacks ready to step up / PODCAST - Early Spring Camp Thoughts / ($) What Stood Out: Day 6 / ($) Practice Report: Spring Practice No. 6
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers will be back in action on Tuesday morning when their spring practices resume after a week off for spring break. To get a picture of what we've learned through four open practices and what it means for the program now and down the road, BadgerBlitz.com staff members took a stab at answering three big questions - their answers are included below.
What's your one big takeaway from the first part of spring camp?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news