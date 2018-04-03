More Spring Camp Coverage: Van Lanen getting plenty of reps / Spring Camp Mailbag / Young cornerbacks ready to step up / PODCAST - Early Spring Camp Thoughts / ($) What Stood Out: Day 6 / ($) Practice Report: Spring Practice No. 6

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers will be back in action on Tuesday morning when their spring practices resume after a week off for spring break. To get a picture of what we've learned through four open practices and what it means for the program now and down the road, BadgerBlitz.com staff members took a stab at answering three big questions - their answers are included below.

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY