Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-03 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Big 3: Badgers set to resume spring camp

Riv5ei1sbherbzeol4bz
John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

More Spring Camp Coverage: Van Lanen getting plenty of reps / Spring Camp Mailbag / Young cornerbacks ready to step up / PODCAST - Early Spring Camp Thoughts / ($) What Stood Out: Day 6 / ($) Practice Report: Spring Practice No. 6

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers will be back in action on Tuesday morning when their spring practices resume after a week off for spring break. To get a picture of what we've learned through four open practices and what it means for the program now and down the road, BadgerBlitz.com staff members took a stab at answering three big questions - their answers are included below.

START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO BADGERBLITZ.COM TODAY

Wmdlibtry7lroxphbndd
Dan Sanger

What's your one big takeaway from the first part of spring camp?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}