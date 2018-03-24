More Spring Camp Coverage: ($) What Stood Out: Day 6 / ($) Practice Report: Spring Practice No. 6 / ($) What Stood Out: Day 5 / ($) Practice Report: Day 5 / April excited to work with OLBs

On this edition of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down what they have learned from Wisconsin's first four open practices of spring camp. The guys also break down what we can still expect to find out when the Badgers resume their practices in early April after their spring break.

