MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers are poised to bring back an experience-laden offensive line in 2018, with all five of last year’s starters set to return along with several other veterans.

But that doesn’t mean that Wisconsin’s younger linemen are taking this spring camp for granted and leaving the heavy lifting to the upperclassmen - far from it. In fact, several offensive linemen are getting a big chance to prove themselves to the UW coaching staff while older players like Michael Deiter and David Edwards sit out of spring camp to rest and make sure they are healthy for the fall.

