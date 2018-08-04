Practice Insider: Temperatures rise in Madison
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their third practice of fall camp on Saturday, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all the action. Our practice report is included below:
Fall Camp Injury Report
|Limited
|Out
|Out for season
|
RB Garrett Groshek (arm)
|
CB Faion Hicks (leg)
|
DE Garrett Rand (leg)
|
WR Adam Krumholz (leg)
|
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg)
Major Takeaways From Friday
